Judge denies bond for man accused of shooting woman in the head

An airplane has made an emergency landing at the Charleston International Airport, a spokesperson confirms.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
North Charleston Police officers were involved in a brief car chase following an attempted traffic stop, North Charleston Police Department spokesperson Spencer Pryor confirms.More >>
