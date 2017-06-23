Judge denies bond for man accused of shooting woman in the head

A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.

Lavar Walker, 29, was taken into custody after a standoff at a home on Line Street in downtown Charleston and charged with attempted murder, intimidating witnesses and possession of a weapon Thursday night.

Officers found a woman suffering a bullet wound at a home on Lexington Avenue in North Charleston around 4 p.m. Tuesday after dispatchers were told a man shot his girlfriend.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Her family says she is on life support.

