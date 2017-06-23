Orangeburg Co. drug operation leaves eight behind bars

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.

“These are the early results of an operation that has been going on for some time,” Ravenell said “This is the response to citizen complaints in an operation that spread from Orangeburg to Santee.”

The operation was handled over the past six months by agents of the OCSO, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Drug Enforcement Agency’s HIDTA – high intensity drug trafficking areas.

The defendants were taken into custody on Thursday and Friday. A bond hearing was held for the subjects on Friday afternoon.

Those arrested were:

Collins Shuler, 35, second-offense distribution of cocaine and also distribution of a schedule I and II narcotic, bond set at $10,000 cash or surety each for a total of $20,000.

Maria Wright, 33, possession of cocaine and also first-offense distribution of cocaine. Wright’s bond was set at $16,000 cash or surety total.

Shedrick Calloway, 39, first-offense distribution of cocaine, bond set at $8,000 cash or surety.

Derrick Clark, 36, first-offense distribution of cocaine, bond set at $8,000 cash or surety.

Darren Dwight, 47, first-offense distribution of cocaine, bond set at $8,000 cash or surety.

Kenny Dozier, 53, first-offense distribution of cocaine, bond set at $8,000 cash or surety.

Charles Washington, 65, first-offense distribution of cocaine, bond set at $8,000 cash or surety.

Willie Whetstone, 62, first-offense distribution of cocaine, bond set at $8,000 cash or surety.

More than $3,700 in cash and a quantity of drugs were seized.

Some suspects were caught in the act of dumping the drugs down the toilet, deputies said.

“These individuals are the first group. More arrests are coming as a result of this community wanting to see drug trafficking go away, so we brought in everyone to meet that end,” Ravenell said. “We won’t get them all, that’s a fact. But it’s a good day when the drug dealer is hiding.”

