FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Hwy. 162 shut down after single-car collision with injuries

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Hwy. 162 shut down after single-car collision with injuries

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
HOLLYWOOD, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County deputies are currently working a collision with injuries in Hollywood.

Highway 162 near Dixie Plantation Road is shut down due to a single-car collision with serious injuries, deputies say.

They are asking motorist to avoid the area.

