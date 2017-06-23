Ellingtons hold annual camp at Berkeley High School

Cousins and NFL wide receivers Andre and Bruce Ellington held their annual football camp Friday at Berkeley High School.

Nearly 1,000 kids were in attendance at the free camp in Moncks Corner.

Andre (Cardinals) and Bruce (49ers) have made it a point to take time out of their NFL workload to give back to their hometown.

"It's just a blessing," said Bruce. "God has put us in a great situation where we can come back and feed the community."