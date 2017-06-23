Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Police responding to auto-moped accident on - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Police responding to auto-moped accident on Cosgrove Bridge involving four cars

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Officers with the City of Charleston and City of North Charleston are responding to a auto-moped accident on the Cosgrove Bridge, according to dispatch.

Witnesses are reporting that traffic is affected in both directions.

At this time, there is no word on injuries.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly