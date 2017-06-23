Orangeburg Co. law enforcement officer charged with public official misconduct in office

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested the Springfield police chief in connection with keeping money owed to other deputies for off-duty assignments when he worked at the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Lacra Sharod Jenkins, 39, was charged with Public Official Misconduct in Office, a misdemeanor which carrier a penalty upon conviction of up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $1000.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Jenkins was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor's Office.

