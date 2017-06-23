Quantcast

North Charleston police investigating auto-pedestrian accident o - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Breaking

North Charleston police investigating auto-pedestrian accident on Rivers Ave.

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston police are on the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident, according to dispatch.

The incident is in the area of Rivers Avenue and McMillan Avenue.

Witnesses are reporting a large traffic back up in the area.

At this time, information on injures are not known.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly