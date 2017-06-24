Charleston County School Board to consider pay raise for its members

The Charleston County School Board could vote next week to give about $14,000 dollars per year to each board member in compensation, that's according to the board member who initiated the proposal, Rev. Chris Collins.

As it stands right now board members receive $25 dollars per board and committee meeting they attend each year and compensation for mileage. It's been that way for more than 45 years.

Collins says the board is doing more work than they've ever done before and the amount of time they spend in meetings has doubled since previous years.

However, not all board members feel like the timing is right for the raise.

Three members in addition to Collins are asking for a vote for the possibility of more money.

The Charleston County School District is the second largest in the state, it's also among districts that pay board members the least.

Charleston County Resident Sandra Manigault supports the idea of a raise.

"I think it's fair, like I said for the work that they do, the meeting, taking care of the community and the children," Manigault said.

According to the South Carolina School Board Association, 30 school districts have no pay for their board members.

The third largest district Horry County just increased its board pay to nearly $16,000 a year.

Greenville County School District is the largest. Its board members received about $11,000 a year.

Charleston County Resident Mitchell Boderick is against the new pay proposal.

"I think it would be better to hire more teachers to service the students than to pay the school board a much higher sum of money," Boderick said.

He also thinks district performance should play a factor in the pay.

"My thinking is that you become part of the school board because you care about the children and the education not because it's a way for you to make money and generate actual income for your household," Boderick said.

There's one thing that most people agree on.

"I think the public should have a say so, we need a voice," Manigault said.

People from the community will be able to voice their opinions on the pay proposal during the public comments section of the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday. However, as it stands, it's the boards decision to make.

The first vote could be taken at that meeting.

