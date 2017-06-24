Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/23)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-4 with a HR, RBI, a run scored, a stolen base (10) and a K in a 2-1 win over Texas. The Holly Hill native is batting .262 with 14 HR's and 33 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-1 with an RBI in a 5-4 loss to Kansas City. The Stratford alum is batting .306 with 20 HR's and 48 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-4 with a walk and 3 K's in a 6-5 win over Cincinnati. The Stratford alum is batting .249 with 6 HR's and 27 RBI

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not pitch in a 6-2 loss to Indianapolis. The Beaufort alum is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 K's in 21.1 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-5 with an RBI and 3 K's in a 3-2 win over Birmingham. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .235 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 4-1 win over Dunedin. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 4.26 ERA and 14 K's in 12.2 innings.