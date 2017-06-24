Overnight robbery at Johns Island Circle K

Officers are investigating a robbery that occurred last night on Johns Island.

According to dispatch, the call came in just before midnight from the Circle K on Main Road, near both River Road and Chisolm Road.

The suspect approached the cash register and demanded money from the cashier while threatening her with a box cutter.

Deputies say the suspect got away with around $40 from the register before fleeing the scene.

