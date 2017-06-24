Quantcast

Traffic accident heading into Sullivan's Island

A traffic accident heading into Sullivan's Island is causing major traffic delays.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, a multiple car collision has taken place on Ben Sawyer Blvd.

The collision took place before 12:45 this afternoon. 

Authorities are suggesting motorists avoid the area if possible as they work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for new details as we gather more information.

