A traffic accident heading into Sullivan's Island is causing major traffic delays.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, a multiple car collision has taken place on Ben Sawyer Blvd.

The collision took place before 12:45 this afternoon.

Authorities are suggesting motorists avoid the area if possible as they work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for new details as we gather more information.

