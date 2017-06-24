House fire on Johns Island reported

The Charleston County School Board could vote next week to give about $14, 000 dollars per year to each board member in compensation, that's according to the board member who initiated the proposal, Rev. Chris Collins.More >>
Dorchester County officials are investigating the drowning death of a two-year-old boy.More >>
Charleston County deputies say they are investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition. Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at Brighton Place Apartments on Orleans Road. One victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. This is a developing story. Check back for details. Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.More >>
North Charleston police are on scene of an auto-pedestrian accident, according to dispatch.More >>
Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested the Springfield police chief in connection with keeping money owed to other deputies for off-duty assignments when he worked at the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.More >>
