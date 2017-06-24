Quantcast

House fire on Johns Island reported

Charleston County deputies are assisting is fighting a house fire on Johns Island.

The fire is located on Grimshaw Road, right off of Chisolm Road.

Injuries from the fire have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for new details as we gather more information.

