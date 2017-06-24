Quantcast

Dorchester County officials investigating after two-year-old drowns in family pool

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
HARLEYVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Dorchester County officials are investigating the drowning death of a two-year-old boy.

Greyson Singletary, 2, died as a result of drowning in a family pool on Alfred Avenue in Harleyville, according to the Dorchester County Coroner's Office.

Singletary was found in the pool by relatives on Friday at approximately 5:57 p.m.

He was transported by EMS to MUSC where he died on Saturday at 12:50 p.m., officials say.

An autopsy for the child is scheduled for Monday.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

