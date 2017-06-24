Deputies: 2-month-old found safe, father being sought

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 2-month-old Andrews boy.More >>
A male teenager was killed during a home fire on John's Island Saturday morning, according to Fire Marshal Battalion Chief Ryan Kunitzer.
The Charleston County School Board could vote next week to give about $14, 000 dollars per year to each board member in compensation, that's according to the board member who initiated the proposal, Rev. Chris Collins.
Dorchester County officials are investigating the drowning death of a two-year-old boy.
Charleston County deputies say they are investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition. Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at Brighton Place Apartments on Orleans Road. One victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
