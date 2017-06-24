Deputies: 2-month-old found safe, father being sought

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says they have located a missing 2-month-old.

Law enforcement officers were searching for Damarionte Williams. He was returned him to his home near Andrews.

The baby’s father, Rakeem Cornelius Williams, 26, is being sought in connection with the case and remains at large.

Authorities believe he is driving a blue 4-door Nissan with an ID lanyard bearing the name “Sykes” on the interior rear-view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5102.

