Olympic gold medalist Lezak holds clinic in Mt. Pleasant

Eight-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak held a swimming clinic in Mt. Pleasant Saturday at the R.L. Jones Center.

More than 90 kids showed up for the clinic.

Lezak is best remembered for being the anchor leg in the men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay in 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing. He made up a sizeable deficit to clinch the gold for the Americans.

Lezak won gold in the Beijing, Sydney and Athens games in the 4x100 meter medley.