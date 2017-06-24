Radford's Myles Creighton captures Rice Planters title

Radford University's Myles Creighton defeated College of Charleston's Michael Sass in a playoff for the Rice Planters Amateur championship Saturday.

The two were tied at three-under-par thru 54 holes. They played the 18th at Snee Farm Country Club again. Sass missed his par putt while Creighton sank his.

Creighton shot a final round 70 to get into the playoff while Sass carded a 71 Saturday.

Former Bishop England standout and current South Carolina Gamecock Jamie Wilson shot the round of the day Saturday with a 67. He finished at -2, just one shot out of the playoff.