Duo nabbed in Goose Creek burglary case

Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Berkeley County.

Stephon Robert Brown, 20, and Eric Lamont Branch, Jr., 18, are now behind bars.

On Friday, deputies responded to the 4200 block of Harbour Lake Drive in unincorporated Goose Creek a call about a residential burglary in progress where one of the subjects was reported to have a firearm.

When deputies arrived, the suspects fled.

After tracking the suspects back to apartments 100 block of South Cranford, deputies located and arrested Brown and Branch at their own apartments.

When located, Brown had a bag of 26 Xanex tablets, a Schedule II controlled substance for which he did not have a prescription, deputies say.

Branch had multiple items that had been stolen in previous burglaries in the area, deputies say.

Detectives are working to identify additional victims and owners of the recovered property.

Brown was charged with Possession of Schedule II drugs and Burglary First Degree. Branch was charged with Burglary First Degree.

The Goose Creek Police Department assisted with a K9 Track during this case.

Both of the suspects were out on a personal recognizance bond from a previous burglary.

They both were granted a bond hearing on Saturday evening and both received $100,000 surety bonds, deputies say.

