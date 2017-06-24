FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes blocked after wreck on Glenn McConnell Parkway

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 2-month-old Andrews boy.More >>
A male teenager was killed during a home fire on John's Island Saturday morning, according to Fire Marshal Battalion Chief Ryan Kunitzer.More >>
The Charleston County School Board could vote next week to give about $14, 000 dollars per year to each board member in compensation, that's according to the board member who initiated the proposal, Rev. Chris Collins.More >>
Lanes heading to Bees Ferry Road are completely blocked after a wreck Saturday night, according to dispatch.More >>
Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Berkeley County.More >>
