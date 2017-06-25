Raven Saunders wins US Championship

With a new career best throw, Burke alum Raven Saunders added to her trophy case on Saturday night by winning the shot put competition at the USA Track and Field Championships in Sacramento on Saturday.

Saunders, who is finishing up her junior season at Ole Miss, won on her final throw with a new personal-best and a world leading 19.76m/64-10. That throw is the 4th best in US history and beats her own school record that she set in last year's Summer Olympics in Rio. She already owns the all-time collegiate records for outdoor (19.33m/63-5) and indoor (19.56m/64-2.25) that only count in-season results.

“2 weeks ago took an L but this week I bounced back. Happy to say I'm the 2017 USA Shot Put Champion and qualified for the USA World Championship Team in London. Man this year has had sooo many ups and downs, but I'm back.” Saunders said on Instagram.

Saunders improved on her runner-up finish at last year’s U.S. Olympic Trials that qualified her for Rio, at which she placed fifth in the world as one of the youngest in the competition.