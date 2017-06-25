Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/24)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Did not play in an 8-1 loss to Texas. The Holly Hill native is batting .262 with 14 HR's and 33 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 in a 3-2 loss to Kansas City. The Stratford alum is batting .305 with 20 HR's and 48 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 2-5 with 2 RBI and a run scored in an 18-3 win over Cincinnati. The Stratford alum is batting .252 with 6 HR's and 29 RBI

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Pitched 1 inning giving up 3 hits, 2 runs with 1 K taking a blown save (1) but earning the victory in an 8-4 win over Indianapolis. The Beaufort alum is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA and 30 K's in 26.2 innings in AAA. He's 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 K's in 21.1 innings in the majors.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-4 with a K in an 8-2 win over Birmingham. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .230 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 3-1 win over Dunedin. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 4.26 ERA and 14 K's in 12.2 innings.