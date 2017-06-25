Fire department discovers two neglected children

Two parents have been charged after leaving their children unattended in a hotel room.

The children were found Saturday night at the Inn Town Suites located on the 2200 block of Savannah Highway.

The Charleston Fire Department, along with a Charleston Police Officer, responded to a possible fire in the room at approximately 9:30 p.m.

No fire was present. However upon inspection, two young children were left alone with no adult supervision. One child was asleep on the bed and the younger infant child was left inside a crib in the bathroom.

The parents, Todd and Cynthia Huddleston, returned to the room after a trip to the store. Neither child was aware of their parents departure.

After appearing in bond court this morning, both parents were charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child. A bond for $50,000 ($25,000 for each child) was set for Todd Huddleston, while a bond of $10,000 ($5,000 for each child) was set for Cynthia Huddleston.

