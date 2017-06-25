Two suspects arrested in armed robbery case

Two suspects are currently being held in connection to a local armed robbery.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 3500 block of Seiberling Road, shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim stated he was in his driveway and was approached by a man carrying a handgun, demanding money.

The suspect snatched the victim's wallet and fled on-foot towards West Montague Avenue, where he was picked up by someone driving a brown van.

Officers later conducted a traffic stop with a brown van on I-26 westbound near the Highway 52 connector.

The passenger inside the van matched the description of the suspect.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, two handguns were recovered. Both the passenger and the driver of the van have been placed under arrest.

