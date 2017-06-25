Charleston deputies searching for wanted man, 8-month-old baby

Charleston County deputies say they are searching for a wanted man and a 8-month-old baby.

Deputies are searching for Robby Tracy, 30.

Tracy is wanted for domestic violence, according to a tweet from Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Tracy has his 8-month-old son with him as well.

Tracy is driving a gray Ford F-150, deputies say.

If you know the whereabouts of Tracy you are asked to call police at (843) 743-7200.

