Dispatch: Fire crews responding to warehouse fire near Charleston International Airport

North Charleston fire crews are currently on scene of a fire near the Charleston International Airport, according to dispatch.

The fire is on Porche Boulevard, and began just before 6 p.m.

According to Charlene Gunnels, the airport's Manager of Media Communications, a forklift caught fire in an air cargo facility.

That cargo facility is across from the airport terminal.

There is no fire damage to the building, only minor water damage from the sprinklers, according to Gunnels.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

