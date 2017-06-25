Quantcast

Dispatch: North Charleston police responding to shooting on Vistavia Rd.

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston police are responding to a shooting on Vistavia Road, according to dispatch.

EMS and fire officials are also responding to the scene.

At this time, information on injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

