SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in North Charleston

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Charleston.



The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Vistavia Road, following an armed robbery of the Scotchman Convenience Store, according to North Charleston Police Spokesman Spencer Pryor. Our photographer on scene says Police Chief Eddie Driggers was on scene overnight.



The suspect was transported to Trident Hospital, Pryor said.



This is a developing story. Check back for details.

