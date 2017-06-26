Crews respond to early-morning structure fire

The North Charleston Fire Department responded to an early-morning fire.

County dispatchers say the call about a structure fire on Andrews Street came in shortly after 1 a.m.

NCFD officials have not yet released information on the fire or whether any injuries were reported.

The resident said he had to climb out through a window to escape the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

