Charleston gas prices lowest in country as crude cost falls

A nationwide survey of gas prices shows Charleston has the lowest average price per gallon in the country.

The survey found gas prices in the Holy City averaged $1.91 per gallon. That's 2 cents below the statewide average of $1.93, according to GasBuddy.

The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline in South Carolina dropped 3.9 cents over the past week. National gas prices dropped 7 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.32.

The survey found South Carolina gas prices were 6.4 cents lower than the same day one year ago and 12.4 cents lower than the same day one month ago.

"As motorists pack their cars in preparation for the July 4 holiday, gasoline prices continue their widespread drop, falling in all five states over the last week, as retail prices play catch up to the falling price of crude oil," Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, said.

As of early Monday morning, a gas station in North Charleston had gas at $1.69 per gallon, while some Mount Pleasant gas stations were charging $2.19 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the drop reflects lower costs for crude oil. She says the national average is 4 cents a gallon below the price a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.06 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.53, down 3 cents from two weeks ago.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your home.

