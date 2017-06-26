Haley, family booed outside New York restaurant during gay pride event

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. (Source: Live 5)

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says her family was the target of yelling and booing during a gay pride event in New York City.

Haley said she and her family were booed as they left a restaurant along the parade route where they had lunch.

In a Facebook post that went up at 7:01 p.m. Sunday, Haley wrote, "Disrespect and hate will never accomplish anything. Our country is better than that."

Her Facebook post ended with the hashtag #WhatDidThatAccomplish

Organizers say the nationwide pride events were about pride but were also protests.

Ten people were arrested during New York's Pride March on Sunday. Police say the protesters were sitting on the street and blocking the route.

Haley stepped down as governor in January to become United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

