All lanes reopen on Ravenel Bridge after crash causes heavy backup

All southbound lanes of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning.

Three southbound lanes had been shut down by the crash, but as of shortly before 9 a.m., first responders cleared the scene.

SCDOT cameras showed three southbound lanes of the bridge heading into downtown from Mount Pleasant had been blocked after a three-vehicle collision, according to Mount Pleasant Inspector Chip Googe.

One northbound lane which had earlier been blocked by first responder vehicles had since reopened.

At 8:50 a.m., the estimated drive time from Mount Pleasant to downtown Charleston was approximately 82 minutes.

One lane is open southbound on the Ravenel Bridge #chstrfc ^cg pic.twitter.com/DmHfn1Yzl5 — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) June 26, 2017

A tow truck removed one of the vehicles blocking two of the lanes and a second tow truck was on the bridge working to remove a second vehicle.

There is no word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

