TAKE A STAND: Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow has been promoted.

No longer a Columbia Firefly, the former college and NFL quarterback is leaving South Carolina to play for the St. Lucie Mets in the high-A League in Florida.

How you feel about the promotion depends on how you feel about Tim Tebow. He is a dynamic personality, inspirational speaker and with some fans, extremely popular.

For others, he can be polarizing.

He’s also a good athlete, but many say he has yet to prove himself on the baseball field.

In 63 games with the Fireflies, his batting average was .222, with three home runs and 23 runs batted in. Not exactly the path to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

But one thing he did do was fill seats in the stadium. Since Tebow arrived in Columbia, attendance is up 40 percent and leads the league.

When the Fireflies came to Charleston to play the RiverDogs, The Joe would sell out.

Some claim Tebow’s promotion is due to popularity, not performance. Whatever the reason, let’s give Tim Tebow the benefit of the doubt, wish him luck and see what happens.

