Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/25)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-5 with a K in a 7-6 loss to Texas. The Holly Hill native is batting .257 with 14 HR's and 33 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a walk and a K in an 8-2 win over Kansas City. The Stratford alum is batting .304 with 20 HR's and 48 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 6-2 loss to Cincinnati. The Stratford alum is batting .252 with 6 HR's and 29 RBI

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Pitched 3 innings giving up 4 hits, 1 run with 2 walks and 5 K's in a 4-2 win over Indianapolis. The Beaufort alum is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA. He's 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 K's in 21.1 innings in the majors.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-3 with a walk, a run scored, a K and an error (3) in a 5-4 loss to Birmingham. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .227 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1 inning giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 1 K in a 6-0 win over Dunedin. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 3.95 ERA and 15 K's in 13.2 innings.