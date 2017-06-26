Deputies searching for missing Berkeley County man

Berkeley County deputies are searching for a missing Goose Creek man.

Phillip Shane Martin, 27, has not been seen since June 16, according to Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran.

Martin's mother filed a missing person report with the sheriff's office on Thursday after she said Martin had no contact with friends or family for a week.

Kimberly Martin said her son told her he was working out of town in Barnwell County, but had kept in contact prior to June 16.

Martin is believed to be driving a blue moped.

Anyone with information on Martin's whereabouts is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4465.

