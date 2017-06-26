NAN, family members want answers after man is killed by officer

Four years in the making and we are now just weeks away from the new Mount Pleasant Town Hall from being finished.More >>
Four years in the making and we are now just weeks away from the new Mount Pleasant Town Hall from being finished.More >>
The National Action Network says it will ask the North Charleston Police Department for any available dash camera or body camera video after a suspect was shot and killed by an officer.More >>
The National Action Network says it will ask the North Charleston Police Department for any available dash camera or body camera video after a suspect was shot and killed by an officer.More >>
Berkeley County deputies are searching for a missing Goose Creek man.More >>
Berkeley County deputies are searching for a missing Goose Creek man.More >>
All southbound lanes of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning.More >>
All southbound lanes of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning.More >>
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says her family was the target of yelling and booing during a gay pride event in New York City.More >>
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says her family was the target of yelling and booing during a gay pride event in New York City.More >>