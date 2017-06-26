NAN, family members want answers after man is killed by officer

The National Action Network says it will ask the North Charleston Police Department for any available dash camera or body camera video after a suspect was shot and killed by an officer.



NAN and family members of 56-year old Lawrence Heyward Jr. held a news conference Monday afternoon.



Both the organization and NAN say they want more information, including which one of the men returned gunfire and the angle of the shots that struck Heyward.



North Charleston Police say on Sunday night Heyward held up the Scotchman convenience store on Rivers Avenue.



According to an incident report, North Charleston Police Lt. Richard Keys tried to make a traffic stop on Heyward.



The report states that Keys chased Heyward to Vistavia Road.



There Keys said Heyward tried to run and shots were then fired.



A spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division said there appeared to be an exchange of gunfire.



Residents said they heard four or five shots.



One woman said she hit the floor, fearing gunshots might go through her windows.



A North Charleston Police spokesman said Keys is on administrative leave.



He was not injured in the shooting according to SLED.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.