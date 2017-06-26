New Mount Pleasant Town Hall nearly finished

Four years in the making and we are now just weeks away from the new Mount Pleasant Town Hall from being finished.

Right now construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the building.

July 14 is when all agencies and personnel will move into the building. Aug. 8 is the ribbon cutting and Aug. 11 will be a community day.

On Monday, Mount Pleasant Mayor Linda Page and other town officials gave the media an inside look at the progress.

“This is all about the community. There was a lot of community involvement. What did the people want? What did the people need?” Page said.

Officials designed the building based on your answers. The building is about 92,000 square feet and three stories.

It is constructed as a Class IV essential facility able to withstand a major storm event and provide continuity of operations for first responders entrusted with public safety.

The most visited departments are on the ground floor – including council chambers.

“When you drive by at night. This will be lit up and you’ll be able to see your government at work,” Page said.

Chambers will also double as one of two courtrooms in the building. The departments that work closely together are, more than likely, in the same sub-lobby.

“All you have to do is step from one counter to the next,” said Lauren Sims, Mount Pleasant’s executive programs manager.

The police department will occupy two floors.

“Having everyone in one place makes us collaborative and it makes us better at what we do to serve the citizens” Page added.

This project is costing just under $34 million. Officials say that’s on budget.

It’s being funded by Tax Increment Financing (TIF) money.

The town was able to divert some property taxes (years ago) to economic development because the area was growing so quickly.

Tax payers haven’t paid any more or less money – it basically was just a matter of where that money ended up.

The project doesn’t end at the new building.

Officials will be tearing down the old Town Hall building and in its place will be a public park. A two-story gymnasium will also be added on the property.



