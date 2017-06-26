Quantcast

Charleston burglary suspect surrenders to investigators

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators say a downtown Charleston burglary suspect has surrendered to police. 

Charleston police announced Monday evening that Tyrone McClair turned himself over to investigators. 

McClair was wanted for first-degree burglary for an incident that happened in the early morning hours of June 21. 

