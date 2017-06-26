Quantcast

Investigators searching for downtown Charleston burglary suspect - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Investigators searching for downtown Charleston burglary suspect

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators are searching for a man suspected of a home burglary in downtown Charleston. 

The Charleston Police Department is searching for Tyrone McClair who is wanted for first-degree burglary for an incident that happened in the early morning hours of June 21. 

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the on-duty central detective at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly