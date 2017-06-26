WANTED: Two men shoplift $10k worth of designer purses, sunglasses

Officers with the Charleston Police Department are looking for two men who shoplifted $10,000 worth of designer purses and sunglasses from two stores in downtown Charleston.

The incident happened at the Gucci store on 132 Market Street and the Louis Vuitton store on 230 King Street.

The suspects took two Gucci purses, four Louis Vuitton sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton purse.

The investigation began on Saturday at 2 p.m. when officers responded to the Gucci store.

A police report states as an employee was distracted helping someone, a second person grabbed a purse from out of the window and another one from behind the encounter, then left the store. The person who was being assisted by the employee also left the store.

About two hours later, officers responded to the Louis Vuitton store for a theft.

Surveillance video showed two suspects taking items from the store.

According to witnesses, the suspects were seen in a 4-door black Nissan sedan.

Investigators describe the first suspect as a black male who was last seen wearing a light grey vest and sweat pants. While the second suspect is described as a black male wearing a t-shirt with a bear on the front, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

