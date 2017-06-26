Hearing scheduled for Colleton Co. woman accused of taking newborn baby

A hearing is scheduled for a Colleton County woman accused of taking a newborn baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro.

A judge said a trial date will be set for Gloria Williams on July 6.

She has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and charges of interference with custody.

Williams was arrested after it was discovered she was raising the child.

Police say she kidnapped the girl when she was a newborn from a Jacksonville hospital 18 years ago.

