Father will not be charged after taking baby from Georgetown Co. home

Investigators say a Wlliamsburg County man will not be charged with a crime after taking his 2-month-old son from the Georgetown County home of the baby's mother.

According to GCSO officials, the mother of the baby told officers on Saturday that Rakeem Cornelius Williams and Williams' sister took her child without her permission.

Deputies then contacted Williams' sister and told her to tell Williams to return the child.

A report states Williams eventually left the baby with his mother in Salters.

Investigtors then returned the child to his mother in Andrews.

"Upon further investigation, facts of the case did not rise to meet criteria for criminal charges," GCSO officials said.

