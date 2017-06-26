Charleston Co. School Board passes 1st reading for pay raise

Charleston County School Board members could soon receive salaries of just over $14,000 per year.More >>
The National Action Network says it will ask the North Charleston Police Department for any available dash camera or body camera video after a suspect was shot and killed by an officer.
Investigators say a Wlliamsburg County man will not be charged with a crime after taking his 2-month-old son from the Georgetown County home of the baby's mother.
A hearing is scheduled for a Colleton County woman accused of taking a newborn baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro.
Authorities say a traffic stop led to the discovery of heroin worth more than $250,000.
