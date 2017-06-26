Charleston Co. School Board passes 1st reading for pay raise

Charleston County School board members could soon receive salaries of just over $14,000 a year.

The first reading was approved at Monday night's council meeting.

Right now, the board receives $25 dollars per meeting. That's less than one thousand dollars a year along with mileage compensation.

Constituent board members would also get paid just over $7,000 a year through this proposal.

The next vote is planned to take place on July 17 at the next board meeting.

If passed as the proposal stands it would go into effect immediately.

"We're not trying to really make money," said CCSD board member Chris Collins."We are just trying to cover some of our costs. It actually costs us money to be on the school board. I give up my work to come here and make $25, and I'm here all day long. Where I work, I might have made 500 or 600 dollars or so."

"I would hope that between first and second reading we make some changes make it effective November 2018, and really look at what the numbers should be on compensation and identify where exactly that should be in the budget," said CCSD Board Chair Kate Darby.

Right now it's not clear where exactly the funding would come from.

Collins says the money could come from budgets where the money is not used like employee vacancies.

