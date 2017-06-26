Former Citadel QB Jerry Nettles passes away

Summerville alum and former QB and safety at The Citadel Jerry Nettles passed away over the weekend at the age of 78.

Nettles' biggest moment for the Bulldogs came in 1960 when he was the MVP of The Citadel's win over Tennessee Tech in the Tangerine Bowl. He led the team to an 8-2 record in 1959, then a school record.

After his time as a player, Nettles spent more than 3 decades running the Pee Dee Quarterback School for high schoolers and college kids.

John McKissick, who coached Nettles at Summerville called the quarterback the toughest player he's ever coached. McKissick's grandson, current Summerville head coach Joe Call said in a tweet "Everything I ever learned about the QB position I learned from Jerry Nettles."

Nettles was inducted into The Citadel's athletic Hall of Fame in 1980