New beach traffic cameras aim to show traffic flow before you go

New beach traffic cameras are coming to Lowcountry islands, a year after the Isle of Palms connector beach traffic camera went up.

“People use it. People don’t leave home without seeing how traffic is flowing,” Isle of Palms Mayor Dick Cronin said.

Giving people a birds eye view of the beach traffic before they hit the road, something a woman living on Isle of Palms said has become a great resource.

“I think they’re great, I think they’re very helpful especially if you have to get off and on the island, especially at season,” one IOP resident said.

Mayor Cronin said the new cameras will be going up on both sides of the Ben Sawyer Bridge entering and exiting Sullivan’s Island, as you enter and leave Folly Beach, and a camera on Rifle Range Road as you enter the IOP connector.

“Any time you can provide information to visitors or residents before they leave home information on how their travel is going to be affected is going to be a big plus for everybody,” Cronin said.

The new cameras are already up and installed, but waiting on DOT to make them a “go."

“What time is it? We think it’s late. It’s now left to the DOT to authorize the implementation and put it into their system. The hardware is all in place, the software is all in place we just need the proper approvals,” Cronin said.

Those living on Sullivan’s Island said they hope the cameras will help them get ahead of the weekend traffic.

“If you catch the bridge opening for boats it takes you an hour or so. Should only take you five minutes,” one Sullivan’s Island local said.

But now, you’ll be aware of the traffic flow.

You can download the 511 South Carolina Traffic App on your mobile device.

There you can select cameras and beach cameras.

You can also find them on DOT’s website and select cameras.

