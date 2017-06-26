CCSD board votes to put bus lot at site of historic school on James Island

People were visibly angry and walked out of the room during Monday night's Charleston County School DistrictMore >>
People were visibly angry and walked out of the room during Monday night's Charleston County School DistrictMore >>
New beach traffic cameras are coming to Lowcountry islands, a year after the Isle of Palms connector beach traffic camera went up.More >>
New beach traffic cameras are coming to Lowcountry islands, a year after the Isle of Palms connector beach traffic camera went up.More >>
Charleston County School Board members could soon receive salaries of just over $14,000 per year.More >>
Charleston County School Board members could soon receive salaries of just over $14,000 per year.More >>
The National Action Network says it will ask the North Charleston Police Department for any available dash camera or body camera video after a suspect was shot and killed by an officer.More >>
The National Action Network says it will ask the North Charleston Police Department for any available dash camera or body camera video after a suspect was shot and killed by an officer.More >>
Investigators say a Wlliamsburg County man will not be charged with a crime after taking his 2-month-old son from the Georgetown County home of the baby's mother.More >>
Investigators say a Wlliamsburg County man will not be charged with a crime after taking his 2-month-old son from the Georgetown County home of the baby's mother.More >>