SC State Makes Three ESPN Appearances This Fall

The South Carolina State football team will make two weeknight television appearances during the 2017 season as part of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's weeknight television lineup on ESPN networks, the league announced.

Not a part of the weeknight schedule, SC State will open the 2017 campaign on Sunday, Sept. 3 against Southern University in the annual MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Baton Rouge, LA at Ace W. Mumford Stadium. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. (ET)/1:30 (CT) on ESPN.

The Bulldogs will then take on defending MEAC Champion North Carolina Central on the first Thursday night contest of the season in Durham, N.C. on Sept. 21. The contest marks the conference opener for both teams and its first matchup on the gridiron since 2014.

MEAC football will then feature a national televised showdown under the Friday night lights for the first time since 2015 as Morgan State heads to Orangeburg, to square off against South Carolina State on Friday, Oct. 6. Both teams last met in 2014 with Morgan State claiming a 24-21 win during the final minute in Baltimore. Morgan State will make its first appearance in Orangeburg and Oliver C. Dawson Stadium since 2013.

Both weeknight contests were moved to provide national exposure for the participating universities and the MEAC. Both games will broadcast live on ESPNU and WatchESPN, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The entire 2017 MEAC Football TV schedule will be announced at a later date.

2017 MEAC ESPNU Weeknight Football Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 21 South Carolina State at North Carolina Central 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28 North Carolina Central at Florida A&M 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 Morgan State at South Carolina State 7:30 p.m.