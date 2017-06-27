Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at North Charleston nightclub

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after being shot outside a North Charleston nightclub.

Authorities say 32-year-old Dominique Broughton of North Charleston died on scene as a result of a gunshot wound.

North Charleston police say Broughton's shooting stemmed from an argument between he and the gunman inside the Bossez Lounge on St. John's Avenue early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the victim and the gunman eventually left the club, and at some point the victim was shot outside the club and then ran back inside, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

The victim, who was found inside the club, died of his injuries shortly after 6 a.m.

An employee who was working at the time said the victim was clutching his chest when he collapsed near a bathroom.

Charleston County deputies and EMS responded to a reported shooting at 1:38 a.m. at the club on Saint John's Avenue, Charleston County dispatchers say.

Witnesses described the gunman as standing between 5'9" and 6-feet tall and having shoulder-length dreadlocks. He is believed to have fled the scene in a white Tahoe.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

"It's scary really and so close, that don't sound too good," said Matthew Gallup who lives near the club.

"Just living in a dangerous time, dangerous community," said Tim Geddings who also lives near Bossez Lounge. "My thoughts is maybe they need security guards around there or something."

We reached out to the man who is listed as the owner on the club's business license to ask about security and metal detectors. We have not heard back from him.

Tuesday's shooting wasn't the first one at the club.

In August 2015, North Charleston police say a man was shot outside but survived. In April of that same year, police say a man slipped inside the club, hit his head and died while trying to leave during a disturbance.

We also asked the police department for a list of calls for service to the club.

Between May 2015 and October 2016 there were about 200 calls. Most of them were requests for patrols of the parking lot.

There were four calls for shots fired or shots heard. Two calls were for an assault with a small weapon. There were five calls for a disturbance.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.