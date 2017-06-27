Man injured in North Charleston shooting

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of Saint John's Ave. Tuesday morning.
Police say a man was found inside the Bossez Lounge suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to Charleston County dispatch, Charleston County deputies and EMS also responded to the call at 1:38 a.m.
The victim's current condition is not known.
The call came in at 1:38 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.