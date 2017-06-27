Man injured in North Charleston shooting

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of Saint John's Ave. Tuesday morning.

Police say a man was found inside the Bossez Lounge suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Charleston County dispatch, Charleston County deputies and EMS also responded to the call at 1:38 a.m.

The victim's current condition is not known.

The investigation is ongoing.

