N. Charleston Police investigating possible shooting

North Charleston Police are investigating a possible shooting along Saint John's Ave. Tuesday morning.
According to Charleston County dispatch, Charleston County deputies, and EMS are also on the scene in the 3700 block of Saint John's Ave.
The call came in at 1:38 a.m.
No word yet on any injuries.
We have reached out to North Charleston Police for additional information.
