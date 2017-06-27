Quantcast

N. Charleston Police investigating possible shooting - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

BREAKING

N. Charleston Police investigating possible shooting

Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police are investigating a possible shooting along Saint John's Ave. Tuesday morning. 

According to Charleston County dispatch, Charleston County deputies, and EMS are also on the scene in the 3700 block of Saint John's Ave. 

The call came in at 1:38 a.m. 

No word yet on any injuries. 

We have reached out to North Charleston Police for additional information. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly