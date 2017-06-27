Police: Argument at nightclub led to fatal shooting

North Charleston Police say an argument inside a nightclub led to a shooting that left one man dead.

Investigators say an argument took place between the victim of an early morning shooting and the gunman inside the Bossez Lounge. The victim and the gunman eventually left the club and at some point the victim was shot outside the club and then ran back inside, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

The victim, who was found inside the club, died of his injuries, police confirmed shortly after 6 a.m.

Charleston County deputies and EMS responded to a reported shooting at 1:38 a.m. in the 3700 block of Saint John's Avenue, Charleston County dispatchers say.

Police and crime scene investigators remained on the scene until approximately 5 a.m.

Witnesses described the gunman as standing between 5'9" and 6-feet tall and having shoulder-length dreadlocks. He is believed to have fled the scene in a white Tahoe.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

