Police: Man dies after N. Charleston nightclub shooting

The man wounded in a North Charleston nightclub shooting has died, police confirmed Tuesday morning.

The victim of the shooting, who police say was found inside the Bossez Lounge, has not been identified and there is no information on a possible gunman, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Charleston County deputies and EMS responded to a reported shooting at 1:38 a.m. in the 3700 block of Saint John's Avenue, Charleston County dispatchers say.

Police say the victim was found inside the Bossez Lounge suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police and crime scene investigators remained on the scene until approximately 5 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

